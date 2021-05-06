Denver residents reach 63% vaccination rate for first dose

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been almost five months since the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use, and in that time 63% of Denver residents have received at least one dose.
Forty-five percent of residents 16 years old and older have gotten both doses.
“The current level of vaccine distribution, as well as the rate of vaccination in our community, is a good sign that our recovery is gaining momentum. There’s still a lot of work to be done and thousands more people to get vaccinated. We’re winning, but the game isn’t over,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a tweet on Thursday.
Community vaccine sites in Denver (call ahead at 720-865-3005):
- West Denver: Barnum Rec Center
- Southwest Denver: JFK High School
- Northeast Denver: Martin Luther King, Jr. Rec Center
- Northeast Denver: Montbello High School
- Northeast Denver: Swansea Rec Center