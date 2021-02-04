Denver Public Schools teachers, staff get vaccinated ahead of schedule

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools (DPS) has started vaccinating certain teachers and other staff members, days ahead of a scheduled Feb. 8 start date.

A district spokesperson says they are “moving forward with vaccines with Children’s and Denver Health.”

DPS has not commented on which teachers are being given initial access or how many teachers have already received their vaccines.

A DPS spokesperson says vaccines have been offered to about 5,000 team members including nurses, health technicians, occupational and physical therapists, speech language pathologists, safety staff and some center-based program staff.

Center-based program staff includes teachers and staff working in special education, and those in early childhood education.

Last week, Governor Polis announced teachers across Colorado could begin receiving their COVID vaccines on Feb. 8.

The district will begin offering vaccines to all other staff and teachers in Feb. 8.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.