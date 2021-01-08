CU helping provide COVID-19 vaccines to some at-risk Native Americans

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is facing several challenges while rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine due to an uptick in demand.

Along with people over 70 being included in the state’s prioritization list, there’s another community that has also been hit hard by the virus.

The incidence and mortality rate associated with COVID-19 are higher in the Native American population so this is an essential step in vaccinating a population that is disproportionately impacted by the virus.

From 9 a.m. to noon, pharmacists and faculty at CU will be providing the Moderna vaccine to 75 Native Americans at the Denver Indian Center

The state’s prioritization list also includes people over 70, which adds about 50,000 people who can now get the vaccine in Denver.

“We’re also partnering with Denver Health to make sure that we have these teams that are going to be available to help fill those gaps out in the community, bringing vaccine to people who need it most, kind of like we did with the testing,” Cali Zimmerman, Denver Department of Public Health and Environment emergency management coordinator, said.

The city is hoping to have a list of providers on its website soon but DDPHE is also urging patience, saying that some folks in phase 1B may not receive their shot until march.