Denver Health vaccinates over 1K educators at mass clinic

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Health reports over 1,000 Denver Public Schools (DPS) educators received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

“I am incredibly relieved,” Ambria Reed said, a teacher at McGlone Academy who is immunocompromised. “I feel very much like I’m getting a part of my life back.”

Denver Health has been partnered with DPS for a long time. It operates several health clinics within district schools to provide no-cost healthcare to DPS students. It has also provided free COVID-19 testing to symptomatic students.

“Today’s effort to vaccinate DPS members against COVID-19 will go a long way to helping families and parents of school-aged children feel safe with in-person learning. Additionally, we know this effort makes a huge dent in getting our educators closer to the classroom,” Dr. Steve Federico said, Director General Pediatrics and School and Community Programs, Denver Health.

“We applaud the tremendous efforts of our educators and their support staff throughout the pandemic, including taking this step to get vaccinated. Denver Health is proud to be a part of the effort to protect our teachers and students,” Federico said.

The DPS goal is to offer vaccinations to any employee who wants one by Spring Break.