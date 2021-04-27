Denver health officials looking to make in-home vaccination more accessible

DENVER, (KDVR) — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment is easier than ever in Colorado, with demand and supply beginning to stabilize.

But getting to that appointment remains an obstacle for a number of Coloradans with disabilities, health issues, or a lack of reliable transportation.

Anna Rivera, who lives in north Denver, has been trying unsuccessfully to get a vaccine for months.

“I have trouble with walking, so it’s hard to get in or out of vans or cars and stuff,” she said. “I don’t want to get COVID, obviously. I don’t want to give it to my husband, but I want to be able to hug my grandkids again and see my grand babies, so that’s a big motivation.”

Tuesday, Rivera was able to get her first Moderna vaccine from the comfort of her own couch, thanks to a partnership being pushed by the city of Denver.

By calling 720-865-3005, Denver residents can set up in-home vaccine appointments from AMR paramedics who will administer the vaccine and monitor patients for side effects.

“A lot of people just find it’s hard to get out and stand in those lines,” said AMR paramedic Joseph Hendrickson. “So, a lot of them find it very nice when we show up, and they’re happy to see us, and we’re happy to do it for them.”

Hendrickson had the honor of giving Rivera her shot, one of about a dozen he issued inside Denver homes on Tuesday.

Denver health officials say now that finding available appointments is easier, their focus is on reaching those who want to get vaccinated but can’t.

They’re also hoping in-home vaccinations will increase minority vaccination numbers, which are severely lagging across Colorado.

Data posted on the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s COVID dashboard shows that of those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, only 8.74% are Latino, despite that group making up more than 20% of the state’s population.

“For us, we want to get everybody vaccinated we can, so that’s the goal,” said Hendrickson.

Paramedics will return to Rivera’s home one month from today for her second dose, a moment she’s already excited for.

“Oh yeah, that one will be even more exciting,” she said. “I’m happy to get it, so I can see my grand babies.”