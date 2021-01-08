Denver facing supply and demand challenge with new vaccine priorities

DENVER (KDVR) — A big announcement is leading to a big recalculation for Colorado’s largest city, as health officials are seeing an uptick in demand after tens of thousands are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s probably around 50,000 that got added,” said Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Emergency Management Coordinator Cali Zimmerman. “The biggest challenge — and I’m surprised — is how many people want it so quickly.”

This comes after Gov. Jared Polis updated the state’s prioritization list to include people older than 70 in Phase 1B. The current supply is not ready to meet the mounting demand.

“Managing people’s expectations that there’s going to be a wait,” Zimmerman said. “We’re really seeing limited doses from the federal level down to the state.”

Messaging is also a big factor in keeping the public informed. Zimmerman says they’re working on beefing up the city’s website and the information available when people call 311 for vaccine information.

Denver doesn’t want to reinvent the wheel, so it’s leaning on existing public health infrastructure to do the heavy lifting for administering the vaccine, from hospitals to pharmacies.

But in the future, the City envisions bringing the vaccine directly to underserved communities, to make sure no one slips through the cracks.

“We’re also partnering with Denver Health to make sure that we have these teams that are going to be available to help fill those gaps out in the community, bringing vaccine to people who need it most, kind of like we did with the testing,” Zimmerman said.

And while Denver is a likely location for a mass vaccination site in Colorado, there’s a lot of groundwork that needs to be done before you see an operation at places like Ball Arena, similar to the mass COVID-19 testing site operation over the summer.

“We don’t want to see sitting in cars, or standing out in the street in the cold or the sun for an extended period of time,” said Zimmerman. “So we’re working with some partners right now to make sure we have a good system in place for scheduling and registering.”