Mayor Hancock to provide COVID update as Denver sees slight uptick in cases

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has seen a slight rise in COVID-19 case numbers over the past two weeks, but with all Coloradans becoming eligible to sign up for vaccines there is some optimism in the community.

Since the recent low of 115 cases per 100,000 residents on March 16, Denver’s cases have risen to 135 per 100,000 residents as of March 31.

In the past, Hancock has talked about the trends impacting the city as well as the need to vaccinate people in underserved community.

Hancock is also expected to touch on the planning that’s underway for the state’s revised public health measure that will go into effect later this month.

