Denver community vaccine sites will begin ramping down delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

DENVER (KDVR) – The City and County of Denver said Sunday it will begin ramping down delivery of COVID-19 vaccines at community vaccine sites in anticipation of full closure at the end of June.

Below is more information about Denver community vaccination sites:

West Denver: Barnum Rec Center

  • Pfizer
    • Last 1st dose: Sunday, June 6
    • Last 2nd dose: Sunday, June 27
  • Moderna
    • Last 1st dose: Wednesday, June 2
    • Last 2nd dose: Wednesday, June 30

Southwest Denver: JFK High School

  • Moderna
    • Last 1st dose: Tuesday, June 2
    • Last 2nd dose: Tuesday, June 30th

Northeast Denver: Martin Luther King, Jr. Rec Center

  • Pfizer
    • Last 1st dose: Friday, June 5
    • Last 2nd dose: Friday, June 26
  • Moderna
    • Last 1st dose: Tuesday, June 1
    • Last 2nd dose: Tuesday, June 29

Northeast Denver: Swansea Rec Center

  • Pfizer
    • Last 1st dose: Monday, June 7
    • Last 2nd dose: Monday, June 28

Sites will be closed May 8–9 and May 29–31. 

You are not required to show identification, proof of residency, or proof of insurance to receive a vaccine at these Denver locations.

