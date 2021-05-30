Denver community vaccine sites will begin ramping down delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The City and County of Denver said Sunday it will begin ramping down delivery of COVID-19 vaccines at community vaccine sites in anticipation of full closure at the end of June.

Starting this week Denver Community Vaccine Sites will begin ramping down delivery of #COVID19 vaccines in anticipation of full closure at the end of June. Vaccines will still be available at local clinics, pharmacies, & other healthcare providers. Checkhttps://t.co/jGOw0kFl3c pic.twitter.com/T8sOu9yP3a — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) May 30, 2021

Below is more information about Denver community vaccination sites:

West Denver: Barnum Rec Center

Pfizer Last 1st dose: Sunday, June 6 Last 2nd dose: Sunday, June 27

Moderna Last 1st dose: Wednesday, June 2 Last 2nd dose: Wednesday, June 30



Southwest Denver: JFK High School

Moderna Last 1st dose: Tuesday, June 2 Last 2nd dose: Tuesday, June 30th



Pfizer Last 1st dose: Friday, June 5 Last 2nd dose: Friday, June 26

Moderna Last 1st dose: Tuesday, June 1 Last 2nd dose: Tuesday, June 29



Northeast Denver: Swansea Rec Center

Pfizer Last 1st dose: Monday, June 7 Last 2nd dose: Monday, June 28



Sites will be closed May 8–9 and May 29–31.

You are not required to show identification, proof of residency, or proof of insurance to receive a vaccine at these Denver locations.