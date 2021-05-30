Denver community vaccine sites will begin ramping down delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

DENVER (KDVR) – The City and County of Denver said Sunday it will begin ramping down delivery of COVID-19 vaccines at community vaccine sites in anticipation of full closure at the end of June.
Below is more information about Denver community vaccination sites:
West Denver: Barnum Rec Center
- Pfizer
- Last 1st dose: Sunday, June 6
- Last 2nd dose: Sunday, June 27
- Moderna
- Last 1st dose: Wednesday, June 2
- Last 2nd dose: Wednesday, June 30
Southwest Denver: JFK High School
- Moderna
- Last 1st dose: Tuesday, June 2
- Last 2nd dose: Tuesday, June 30th
Northeast Denver: Martin Luther King, Jr. Rec Center
- Pfizer
- Last 1st dose: Friday, June 5
- Last 2nd dose: Friday, June 26
- Moderna
- Last 1st dose: Tuesday, June 1
- Last 2nd dose: Tuesday, June 29
Northeast Denver: Swansea Rec Center
- Pfizer
- Last 1st dose: Monday, June 7
- Last 2nd dose: Monday, June 28
Sites will be closed May 8–9 and May 29–31.
You are not required to show identification, proof of residency, or proof of insurance to receive a vaccine at these Denver locations.