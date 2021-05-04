Denver apartment complex offers COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents

DENVER (KDVR) — An upscale apartment complex in Denver decided not only to help its residents get the COVID-19 vaccination but the local community as well.

Residents of the County Club Estates did not have to travel very far for the first of two shots, just down an elevator and into the busier-than-normal lobby. It was all thanks to Country Club Towers regional property manager Timothy Colgan.

“When the idea of a vaccination clinic came across my mind I found Truecare24, we were able to partner and do it right in the comfort of everyone’s home,” said Colgan.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., residents showed up with an appointment or just walked in, got their shot and waited a spell before going on their way.

But it was not just the residents here who had the convenience of a COVID shot, the local community were invited as well.

“My thought behind it is if our residents are interacting with the neighborhood and the neighborhood is interacting with our properties, the more that they take care of themselves the better,” said Colgan.

Hunter Copseng, who lives nearby, appreciated the convenience.

“It was extremely convenient. I had a coworker about three hours ago just tell me that her building was giving out all these appointments away for free,” said Copseng.

Country Club Towers were allocated 450 vaccinations, and will be giving the second shot on Tuesday, June 1.

“We always try to look for stuff outside the box,” said Colgan.

Or in this case, outside the apartment complex.