Day 2 of mass vaccination at Broadmoor World Arena rescheduled due to frigid temps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Centura Health has rescheduled the mass vaccination drive-thru event on Feb. 14 due to frigid temperatures and inclement weather conditions.

The health care provider held a mass vaccination event in arctic conditions at the Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday. Over 2,300 patients received vaccines despite the bitter temperatures.

Governor Jared Polis attended the event praising those involved for their dedication in the almost unbearable conditions.

Centura Health said health care workers and volunteers vaccinated more than 268 people per hour. Coloradans over 70, educators, existing Centura patients and individuals from underserved and disadvantaged communities were given shots.

Anyone scheduled on Feb. 14 will automatically be invited to the rescheduled Feb. 20 date. Appointments at originally scheduled times will not change. As an invite-only event, participants will receive a confirmation via email.