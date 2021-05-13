CVS and UCHealth start administering Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and up

DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, a CDC committee voted to recommend the Pfizer vaccine be administered to kids 12 and up, and now it’s decision time for parents.

CVS Health announced that Pfizer vaccine appointments for youth ages 12 to 15 are available at more than 5,600 pharmacy locations nationwide, including 32 across Colorado.

Walk-ins are also accepted, but patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through their app to confirm availability for this new age group.

The CVS scheduling tool will only display appointments at pharmacy locations once the patient’s age is provided. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, so children must be accompanied by an adult.

Along with CVS, UCHealth is also offering vaccinations as of Thursday morning.

You can schedule an appointment through My Health Connection or walk in to any of the vaccine clinics.

For a list of clinic locations, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.uchealth.org/covidvaccine.