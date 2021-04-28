CU, CSU will require all faculty, staff, students be vaccinated for fall semester

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Both the University of Colorado and Colorado State University announced Wednesday they will require COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty, staff and students for the fall 2021 semester.

CSU, which is mandating the vaccine requirement for both its Fort Collins and Pueblo campuses, said in a statement, “this action is in accord with our belief that the science around COVID-19 and the vaccines is clear and compelling, and it is in line with other typical, existing vaccine requirements for students on our campuses.

We believe it is also in keeping with the best guidance received from federal, state, and local public health authorities and supports our goal of returning to in-person learning as soon as possible – and to the fullest extent possible – under public health guidelines.”

In a tweet, the University of Colorado confirmed it will also require that all CU students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of fall semester 2021.

The University of Colorado will require that all CU students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of fall semester 2021.

CU issued this statement on Wednesday:

Our public institutions of higher education will require that all of our students, faculty and staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations before the beginning of 2021 fall semester classes. We consulted with state and local health departments to inform this determination, as well as with the Governor’s Office and Colorado Department of Higher Education. The Department of Higher Education had encouraged this direction. The science around COVID-19 and vaccines is clear and compelling. Vaccines are good for public health, not only lowering rates of infection on our campuses, but also in the communities they call home. Vaccines will also allow on-campus students and faculty to resume their in-person experience that is critical to academic success and personal growth. As with our current vaccine requirements, campuses will allow for exemptions. Our institutions will communicate more detail to our respective campus communities in the days ahead. Other public institutions in Colorado are considering the issue and will communicate as necessary. University of Colorado

CSU will finalize its requirements during a board of governors meeting on May 6.