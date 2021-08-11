CSU COVID policy: Get vaccinated or get tested regularly, masks required indoors for everyone

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University is requiring all faculty, staff and students to submit proof of vaccination by Aug. 18, or get tested twice-weekly. The university is also requiring masks to be worn indoors by everyone, vaccinated or not.

CSU announced the vaccination requirement back in April, but has added to the policy. Unvaccinated people can submit an exemption form for approval, but will still be required to get tested twice weekly.

Mandatory testing for all unvaccinated individuals will begin on Aug. 16. CSU said the twice-weekly testing will proceed indefinitely as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.

CSU announced Wednesday that masks are required indoors in all university buildings regardless of vaccination status. This includes:

Individuals living in University Housing must wear masks unless they are in their own room or apartment.

Faculty and staff must wear a mask unless they are alone in their office.

Individuals, supervisors, and units are encouraged to print and post a mask required sign in all appropriate locations across campuses.

Masks are also required when more than one person is in a university vehicle or conducting university travel in a private vehicle.

CSU provided this statement regarding the new COVID policy:

In the last several weeks we have heard from many of our community members advocating for various stances regarding vaccines, masks and other public health guidance. We have weighed each request against public health guidance and our sincere desire to provide a safe campus community for everyone this fall.

It is our strong belief that these measures are necessary to protect each other and to allow us to be together this fall in classrooms and other university spaces as we begin our academic year. Therefore, for now, this message outlines how CSU will be operating for the Fall 2021 semester. We will, of course, recalibrate requirements when public health data indicates it is time to do so.