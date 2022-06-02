DENVER (KDVR) — The Biden Administration has announced that children under 5 could be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, possibly within three weeks.

The Food and Drug Administration announced it could approve the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for young children by June 15.

Children, whether they’re an infant, 5 years old or any age in between, could receive their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as June 21.

“There’s been so many times when they’ve told us, ‘It’s coming, it’s coming, it’s coming,’ that it’s kind of a cry-wolf. Like I’m like, is it really going to happen this time?” said Lisa Munro, a mother of two children under the age of 5.

This would be a great relief, according to Munro.

“I think this is affecting the kids more than anyone,” Munro said.

Munro’s daughter was born a month before the pandemic began back in March of 2020.

“Her normal isn’t normal,” Munro said.

All she’s ever known is masks, which wouldn’t be so common, Munro said, with more people getting vaccinated.

“She looks at someone without a mask. They scare her because to her, everyone wears a mask,” Munro said.

More COVID cases reported in younger children

At National Jewish Health, Dr. Pamela Zeitlin, director of pediatric medicine, said they’re seeing many more cases of COVID-19 in younger children.

“I have a young child under the age of 5 in the hospital now for the third night for oxygen and treatments for COVID-19,” Zeitlin said.

More children getting the jab, Zeitlin said, would alleviate the strain on them.

“It appears that natural immunity isn’t a perfect solution and vaccination helps a great deal,” Zeitlin said.

There are those who may choose not get their vaccinated, a fear Munro said she can understand.

“For me it’s about protecting my own family and if another family around doesn’t want to get vaccinated, that’s their choice, but I’m going to do whatever I can to protect my kids,” Munro said.

President Joe Biden’s COVID Response Coordinator said states can begin ordering shipments of new vaccines on Friday. They won’t be shipped until after approval from the FDA.

No word yet if or when the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment plans to submit orders for new vaccines.