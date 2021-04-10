COVID vaccinations shut down at El Paso County clinic after failure to comply with storage protocols

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — COVID-19 vaccinations at an El Paso County clinic are paused as a result of irregularities in vaccine storing and handling, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Friday.

Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic will no longer receive vaccine doses while an investigation continues. El Paso County Public Health alerted the Joint Vaccine Task Force after an inspection of the vaccination clinic where they observed failure to comply with storage protocols.

A little over 1,000 appointments have been cancelled at the clinic for April 10, as well as another 6,000 appointments scheduled through May 8.

The clinic used PrepMod scheduling software, so the state will be able to contact those with future appointments at this location to reschedule them and direct them to a vaccine clinic in El Paso County.

Coloradans can locate information about alternate vaccine providers at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine or in Spanish at covid19.colorado.gov/vacuna or by calling 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).