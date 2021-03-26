COVID vaccinations open to all enrolled Vets, walk in clinic on Sunday

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — COVID-19 vaccinations are available to all enrolled Veterans, regardless of age or health conditions, the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System announced on Friday.

More than 130,000 Veterans qualify and the VA ECHCS has already administered more than 23,000 first doses and fully vaccinated more than 15,000 individuals.

Currently, seven sites offer vaccinations by appointment only for Vets. On Sunday, a walk-in vaccine clinic for enrolled Veterans is available:

Sunday, March 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

14280 E. Jewell Avenue in Aurora

500 COVID-19 vaccines available

For additional information, contact vhaechcommunications@va.gov

Veterans can schedule a vaccine appointment at one of the seven sites by calling 888-336-8262, or ask at the VA.

The call center is open 24/7 and shorter hold times may be experienced after 6p.m. and before 8 a.m.