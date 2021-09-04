COVID vaccination bus stops at Southlands Shopping Center

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — People visiting the Southlands Shopping Center on Saturday had the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I thought it was going to be a bit longer, but it wasn’t, just in and out,” Thomas Fallon of Westminster said.

The state’s mobile vaccination site parked at the shopping center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s part of a statewide push to get more people vaccinated as hospitalizations surge.

“I feel a lot safer, I also feel like the people around me are a lot more safe,” Elijah Goldberry said.

The mobile vaccination site will be back at the Southlands Shopping Center on Saturday, Sep. 25.

Click here for more information on Colorado mobile vaccine clinics.