Watch: Gov. Polis gets COVID-19 booster shot

DENVER (KDVR) — Should you get a booster shot? The CDC recommends people who got Pfizer or Moderna vaccines only get boosters if they’re in a vulnerable population, but the FDA goes further and says anyone who wants a booster should get it.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has been saying Coloradans who want the booster should get it, and today he’s doing so loudly by getting a booster shot himself.

