COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opens to people 16 or older; find a vaccine here

DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday, all Coloradans who are 16-years-old or above are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Jared Polis says he anticipates that anyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of May.

State officials say any Coloradans who is at least 16-years-old is now eligible to the Pfizer vaccine; any Coloradans over 18-years-old can receive either the Modern or the Johnson and Johnson and vaccine.

Health experts estimate about 70 percent of people in our state who are 60 or older are now vaccinated. Recently, the state launched five mass community vaccination sites. According to state officials, depending on supply, each site could give a maximum of 6,000 doses each day, six days a week.

Community Testing Sites

Adams County – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park Sunday – Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register: centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events Call: 720-263-5737

El Paso County – Broadmoor World Arena Friday – Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register: centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events Call: 720-263-5737

Mesa County – Grand Junction Convention Center Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Register: health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/

Larimer County – The Ranch Events Complex Monday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register: larimerhealth.secure.force.com/Vaccine/

Pueblo County – Colorado State Fairgrounds Friday – Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register: centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events Call: 720-263-5737



3 links to check

1) First, check this page from the State of Colorado, which includes links to sign up for the vaccine at many pharmacies.

2) Many vaccine hunters in Colorado also routinely monitor and search the ‘Colorado vaccine spotter’ website.

3) There are also numerous Facebook groups that provide tips about finding vaccines. One of the best is called Colorado Vaccine Hunters.