COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Montbello hopes to address equity issues

DENVER (KDVR) – Volunteers went door-to-door Thursday afternoon in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood, hoping to sign-up people for a COVID-19 clinic this weekend.

In part of Montbello, just 1/3 of people who are 70 and older have received the vaccine, according to data from Denver Public Health. Meanwhile, more than 2/3 of the same age group has received the vaccine statewide.

“I think there’s a story that folks are hesitant or scared and I think for some that’s true,” said Eric Parrie, the CEO of COVIDCheck Colorado. “But for many, they just need an invitation.”

Parrie and about 15 others are that invitation. They’re knocking on doors and offering the vaccine to those who are 70 and older. The clinic will be this weekend at the Montbello High School campus.

The neighborhood is composed of a lot of people of color. In Colorado, people of color have received less than 10% of the COVID-19 vaccines administered. Blacks and Hispanics make up roughly 27% of Colorado’s population, according to Census data.

“The disparities remain, but to have better access is the lesson we need to learn and implement with vaccines,” said Dr. Sarah Rowan, a public health and infectious disease expert at Denver Health.

Rowan is leading the push at Denver Health to get the vaccine into the city’s underserved communities.