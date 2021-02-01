COVID-19 vaccination timeline: When will you be eligible?

DENVER (KDVR) — According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) 90% of frontline healthcare workers have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thirty-nine percent of Coloradans age 70 and up have received their first dose, and state leaders say they are on track to vaccinate 70% of that group by the end of February.

Brigadier General Scott Sherman, with the Colorado National Guard, estimates that Colorado will receive 452,000 doses of vaccine between last week and March 1.

On Feb. 8, people in group 1B.2 will become eligible. That group includes Coloradans age 65-69, and educators. School districts are partnering with providers to give shots to employees, but people 65-69 need to register through a provider.

“Coloradans age 65-69 will have the ability to sign up the exact same way that Coloradans 70 and older do,” Sherman said.

Around March 5, group 1B.3 will become eligible. That group includes frontline essential workers who will get their vaccines through their employers.

Sherman said, “We’re going to be doing an allocation and working with all of the healthcare providers to say this is the percentage we want to have for 70 and above, and this is what we want to have 65-69, and then of course we’ll have a certain amount of allocation for the teachers.”

The General says about half of the 65-69 year olds will have to wait until March to get a vaccine.