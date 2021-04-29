COVID-19 in Colorado: What’s happening with case rates, vaccination?

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been more than four months since the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use, and in that time nearly half of Coloradans have received at least one dose.

This puts Colorado in the top half of states in the country as we push for herd immunity at all levels and an eventual return to normal.

But while vaccinations have continued to grow, we’ve also seen a spike recently in cases and hospitalizations – especially among teens and young adults.

Colorado’s positivity rate has risen above 6% when looking at a 7-day average, and several days in the past few weeks have seen more than 1,500 new cases reported.

Colorado is also two weeks removed from lifting its dial framework and handing control over to individual county health groups.

Some counties have used this opportunity to lift all restrictions while others are still using caution on the path to reopening.

With that in mind, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing an update today at 12:15 about where things stand now, and what we can expect moving forward over the next few days and weeks.