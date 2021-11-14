COVID-19 booster shots: When and where to go?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado health officials are hopeful booster shots will aid in curbing the current COVID-19 crisis, if those who are eligible take advantage of the available doses.

Who can get a booster?

Anyone 18+ can receive a COVID-19 booster shot in Colorado, per orders from Gov. Jared Polis. Recent data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows more than 692,000 eligible Coloradans have already received an additional dose.

Where can I find a booster?

Vaccines.gov – Search function shows which pharmacies have certain vaccines in stock.

Comassvax.org – Lists upcoming vaccine clinics in Colorado including those that do not require an appointment.

Doctors offices and mobile clinics

Why should healthy people get the booster?

Dr. David Beuther, pulmonologist and chief medical information officer at National Jewish Health said the initial vaccine series should still provide long-term protection against severe disease.

“What’s faded a little bit is the antibody levels have dropped. It’s not that the vaccine is wearing off, it’s something called consolidation. It’s part of the immune system’s process of adapting to the vaccine,” said Beuther.

Beuther said without a booster, vaccinated people could be more vulnerable to mild infection and also have a greater chance of spreading the virus to the unvaccinated and immunocompromised.

Do you need a booster if you’ve had COVID?

“If you’ve had a case of COVID-19, that changes absolutely nothing about the recommendation whether to get a vaccine or whether to get a booster,” said Beuther.

Beuther said the level of immunity from a COVID infection varies from person to person and is not as reliable as a vaccine.

Who should not get a booster?

Beuther said there is almost no downside to any eligible person receiving a booster. However, he does not recommend the booster for those who had severe reactions to the initial vaccine series.