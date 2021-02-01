Couples struggling with different appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations

DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado rolls out the coronavirus pandemic vaccination schedule, many couples have questions about what happens when one is scheduled to receive the vaccine before the other.

The concern is that one person may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 before their partner is fully protected.

Sixty-two-year-old Jim Denny is still coping from complications after receiving a double-lung transplant several years ago. He must visit the hospital at least four times each month. His main fear is exposure to the coronavirus.

“If I get COVID I’m going to die” he said.

Denny’s wife Michelle, who is his caretaker, tells FOX31 she has lupus.

“Both of us are so highly compromised that neither one of us can catch a cold without giving it to the other which is life threatening for both of us,” she said.

Michelle Denny has already received the vaccine, but her husband says he must wait until March. “It just seems they are doing 65-year-olds that are probably much healthier than I am,” Denny said.

Governor Jared Polis addressed the issue in an AARP Town Hall, saying partners should be encouraged to get vaccinations at the same time, but pointed out that it is difficult to facilitate at this time.

While Denny tells FOX31 he understands the logistics issues, he doesn’t want to run out of time before he can be protected from the deadly virus.

“I’m scared, I’ve got grandkids and kids and my wife that I don’t want to go away from,” he said.

Polis is also partnering with community organizations to reach residents in underserved communities who need the vaccine.

