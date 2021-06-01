Confusion looms over Colorado’s first $1M vaccine program giveaway

DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of Coloradans are not finding their vaccination records in a public online portal operated by the State of Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The issue has led to mass confusion and frustration ahead of the first drawing for the Colorado Comeback Cash.

Five winners will be announced starting this Friday and into the first week of July.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have received calls and emails from dozens of viewers who can’t find their COVID-19 vaccine records in the state’s public vaccination portal known as the Colorado Immunization Information System. Knowing this, FOX31 asked state officials if the first drawing should move ahead this week. Colorado Public Health and Environment said there will not be a delay.

CDPHE said thousands of people have contacted its staffers. Of that, officials said roughly 1% of people were not in the state’s database for COVID-19 vaccinations. The health department did not provide exact numbers. However, a CDPHE spokesperson said, “We are confident the CIIS data is accurate and complete.”

Providers in Colorado are required to report vaccine records to the state. So far, 5.7 million doses have been reported. However, in some cases, the state is aware there could be mismatches between how providers enter patient information. This human error leads to records not being found when online portal queries are conducted. There’s also a lag in the system getting updated, officials said. CDPHE said most providers report administered doses to the state within 72 hours.

A CIIS help desk has been established. Calls and emails are coming in, and 10 staffers are working to iron out issues, the state said. It may be too late to resolve issues for the first drawing.

FOX31 has provided information on how you can attempt to verify your $1 million eligibility.