Colorado’s rural hospitals expecting COVID-19 vaccines this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s Front Range communities aren’t the only ones receiving COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Our state’s more rural communities are expecting shipments too.

Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital in northeast Colorado is expecting 115 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“As we start getting it, most of the healthcare workers here are going to get it. There’s a few that want to wait. And you know, that’s okay. We’re not mandating it. But like I said, the only way we’re going to get past COVID is if we can reach herd immunity,” said Nick Goshe, CEO of Sedwick County Memorial Hospital.

In the central Rockies, Rio Grande Hospital in Del Norte is awaiting 50 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The hospital says being selected to receive the vaccine early on has been a blessing of sorts; especially for those frontline workers who’ve been putting themselves at risk by treating COVID-19 patients since last Spring.

“There’s been a lot of anxiety for healthcare workers associated with COVID. We all go home to families after we take care of patients in the hospital and in the clinic and there’s a lot of fear of bringing something home to our families. The vaccine is going to allow us to practice medicine without the fear, I think,” said Heidi Helgeson with Rio Grande Hospital in Del Norte.

Over in southeast Colorado, the CEO of Prowers Medical Center in Lamar says it’s expecting 175 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at some point this week, eventually followed by 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“We’re giving it not only to our own staff, but we’ve reached out to other health-care providers in our community to see if their staff is interested. So we’re going to arrange for their staff to come to the hospital to be vaccinated for whatever vaccinations we have leftover after taking care of the hospital and clinic staff,” said Margaret White, Quality Director at Prowers Medical Center.