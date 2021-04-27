Colorado’s Black, Latino populations continue to lag behind in COVID-19 vaccination rates

DENVER (KDVR) — Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the state’s Black and Latino populations continue to lag behind in COVID-19 vaccination rates compared to their white counterparts.

Data posted on CDPHE’s vaccine data dashboard shows that of those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, 2.57 percent are Black, 8.74 percent are Latino and 70 percent are White.

The percentages of Black and Latino populations that have received the vaccine so far in Colorado are not reflective of their share of the state’s population. According to U.S. Census data, 21.8 percent of the state’s population identifies as Latino and 4.6 percent identifies as Black. Census data shows 67.7 percent of Colorado’s population identifies as White, not Hispanic or Latino.

Racial disparities have been a focus on the state’s vaccination campaign. As part of its ‘Vaccines for All’ campaign, the state partnered with community groups to better access minority populations.

The city of Denver opened five vaccine clinics in locations that offer better access to minority populations. Through this process, city officials realized proximity wasn’t the only challenge. Health officials realized it needed to add bi-lingual call takers, rides, child care, and information debunking vaccine myths to better serve minority populations and help them access the vaccine.