A 3rd vaccinated Coloradan is now a millionaire

DENVER (KDVR) — Another vaccinated Coloradan has become a millionaire, as Governor Jared Polis is announced the latest winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing Friday.

Pete Vegas is food and agriculture business owner in Boulder, and plans on investing some of that money into his mortgage, outdoor gear and the regenerative agriculture infrastructure at his business.

“Most of the money is going to an area that I’m very passionate about,” Vegas said. “I’m very concerned about climate change and the effect the human race has had on the environment.”

Polis also announced the second round of winners for the scholarship drawing, which awards $50,000 scholarships to five vaccinated Colorado students between the ages of 12 and 17.

