Colorado venues figuring out how vaccine mandate will affect their business

DENVER (KDVR) — New vaccine requirements will start Friday at certain public venues in six Colorado counties. Those counties include Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, and Jefferson.

The new protocols require COVID-19 vaccination for everyone who attends indoor events with 500 people or more that do not have seats. This could impact everything from concerts at Ball arena, conventions or gun shows.

Scott Bookman, the state’s COIVD-19 Incident commander, said these kinds of events are where the biggest risk of transmission occurs.

“We need to take increased steps to protect Coloradans, and what we cannot afford right now is a large superspreader event that disproportionately impacts our healthcare system,” Bookman said.

Now, venues and counties are trying to figure out what that means for them.

Arapahoe County fairgrounds

Luc Hatlestad, with Arapahoe County, said the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center will be impacted.

“We do have some events coming up, specifically some gun shows I believe, that are coming up in the next couple of weeks. We’re going to have to figure out how to do that. We also have this Board & Barrel event which is an indoor and outdoor snowboarding event coming up,” Hatlestad said.

Colorado Convention Center

The Colorado Convention Center will also have to follow these requirements.

“Our convention and meeting recovery has been slow, but we have had a good convention season with little to no COVID incidents. We have received calls from our customers, many who have protocols in place and will be challenged with an additional mandate under a short timeframe,” said Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver.

“Other groups meeting early next year are also concerned and many are already sending out attendee registration information now for next year’s meetings,” Scharf said. “We are working through this to get clarity on the details of the mandate so we can share with our clients and their meeting attendees.”