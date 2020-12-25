Colorado vaccinating correctional workers ahead of schedule

DENVER (KDVR) — The state can’t afford to waste a single dose of COVID-19 vaccines, so as soon as Pfizer vaccine vials are popped open, they need six people in line to receive their first shot. But some of those people in line are not the health care workers or nursing home workers and residents described in Phase 1A of the state’s plan.

“If it’s Phase 1 or 1A or 1B, that you at least have those people in line because a shot in the arm to anyone in those phases is better than a wasted vaccine,” said Brigadier General of the Colorado National Guard Scott Sherman.

Top officials with Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment say the process will be a bit fluid, and that’s why we are seeing some people in Phase 1B getting shots now. That includes some deputies at the Denver jail and Colorado correctional workers.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections issued the following statement to the Problem Solvers:

“The Department provided the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers first. In order to not waste any additional vaccines that remained after the frontline healthcare workers were able to get theirs, we provided the remaining vaccines to other staff members, including those that conduct hospital watches and transport. We will continue to vaccinate additional staff members as phase 1B employees can get vaccinated.”

“The priority should be health care workers and then congregate settings like we’ve said in the past,” said State Rep. Yadira Caraveo, who sits on Colorado’s Vaccine Equity Task Force. Caraveo is a pediatrician, and says inmates in congregate settings should be a higher priority because of the science of how COVID-19 spreads.

“It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for just the correctional officers to receive the vaccine, and not the entire population of the prison,” Caraveo said.

There have been 1,721 confirmed positive cases for Colorado correctional workers in prisons and jails during the course of the pandemic, but more than 10,000 inmates with positive cases and 20 deaths among that population.

“In many instances, they haven’t been convicted of a crime yet, so we should absolutely be looking at their health and well-being,” Caraveo said.

But some have a different perspective on the pecking order for inmates.

Judith Dominguez is spending their first Christmas without her daughter.

“I don’t wish this pain on anybody,” said Dominguez. “She spent all year thinking about the holidays, and searching out the right gift for everybody.”

Dominguez lost her daughter Frannie in an October crash that also took like life of a Commerce City police officer. The driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

“All the essential workers, everyone who’s out here working hard, trying to do the right thing, trying to make a living, I think they should come first,” Dominguez said.