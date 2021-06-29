Colorado to close 6 state-run community vaccine sites

COLORADO (KDVR) — As Colorado approaches a vaccination rate of 70% of adults, the state-run vaccination sites are set to close by July 4 as the country enters the next phase of the fight against COVID-19.
The six community sites managed by the state are responsible for giving out 389,000 doses, about 12% of all doses in the state, but officials are planning to hand the remainder of the mission to local healthcare providers and community-based partnerships.
The switch is aimed at achieving long term and locally heralded system for vaccination and the potentially booster-riddled future.
Vaccines can be attained at local providers and the closest one to you can be found here.