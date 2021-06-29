Colorado to close 6 state-run community vaccine sites

by: Nick Wills

Members of the National Guard help motorists check in at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COLORADO (KDVR) — As Colorado approaches a vaccination rate of 70% of adults, the state-run vaccination sites are set to close by July 4 as the country enters the next phase of the fight against COVID-19. 

The six community sites managed by the state are responsible for giving out 389,000 doses, about 12% of all doses in the state, but officials are planning to hand the remainder of the mission to local healthcare providers and community-based partnerships.  

The switch is aimed at achieving long term and locally heralded system for vaccination and the potentially booster-riddled future.   

Vaccines can be attained at local providers and the closest one to you can be found here. 

