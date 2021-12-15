Colorado State Board of Health extends emergency vaccination rule for health care workers

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado health care workers are required to get vaccinated under an emergency rule passed in August, and that rule has been extended for another 120 days.

The State Board of Health made the announcement Wednesday, which requires all licensed health care facilities to mandate COVID vaccination across all personnel, including employees, direct contractors, and support staff who interact with individuals receiving or seeking medical care.

“I am pleased the Board of Health passed this rule a second time. This rule protects not only those who are most vulnerable, but also healthcare workers themselves,” Randy Kuykendall said, director of health facilities and EMS division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“I am so proud of the way the healthcare community has responded to the pandemic generally; the way they responded to the vaccination requirements is another example of their commitment to public health. Healthcare workers have overwhelmingly accepted the vaccine and followed the rule. More than 92% of healthcare workers in Colorado are vaccinated. This is a huge benefit to all of those who are seeking health care in Colorado,” Kuykendall said.

The rule has been followed for the most part as Colorado nursing home staff members are more than 93% vaccinated.

CDPHE will continue to monitor local trends to decide if the emergency rule will stay in place.