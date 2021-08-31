Colorado sets milestone with 75% of adults vaccinated against COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado continues to see a rise in COVID-19 vaccinations for adults and kids ages 12-17.

According to Gov. Jared Polis, 75% of Colorado adults and 55% of kids ages 12-17 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That means over 3.6 million state residents have been immunized with at least one vaccine dose.

“This is a pivotal moment for our community as Coloradans continue to make progress in the fight against COVID-19 and dangerous and contagious variants like the Delta,” said Governor Polis. “Get vaccinated today to protect our progress, safeguard in-person learning for our students, and to help our economy build back better.”

Only about a dozen individual counties in Colorado have reached the 70% goal for vaccinations. Counties with low vaccination rates are also seeing higher numbers of the delta variant.

“We are thrilled to reach this milestone! So many Coloradans are doing their part. We are all in the pandemic together, and we can only get out of it by working together,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on August 23.

“We know that vaccines are extremely effective at protecting us from severe COVID-19, hospitalization, or death. With the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, now’s the time to make sure you’re protected so we can stop the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer, CDPHE.

“Vaccines should be used alongside other public health guidance like washing your hands regularly, wearing a mask when you’re in public indoors and keeping your distance from others when you’re out and about.”