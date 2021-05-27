Colorado reports small number of deaths among vaccinated ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 cases

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 vaccine rates continue to climb and restrictions are lessened in Colorado, are breakthrough cases a cause for concern?

The Colorado Joint Information Center said there are a number of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the state but they are happening at what is being called “expected” levels.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a breakthrough case is a person who has become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, 14 days or more after being fully vaccinated.

As of May 20, Colorado has reported 2,270 people with vaccine breakthrough infection. Of those, 156 or 6.9% have been hospitalized. Those hospitalizations might not be due to COVID-19.

Out of the 2,270 people with vaccine breakthrough, 30 people or 1.3%, have died. The deaths are not necessarily due to COVID-19, according to the state’s joint information center.

The state’s joint information center said that as a comparison, Colorado has recorded a total of 155,890 cases, 9,157 hospitalizations among cases and 990 deaths among cases of COVID-19 since January 15.

Deaths will not be considered due to COVID-19 unless they have been reviewed. They will be classified as deaths among COVID-19 cases until the review process has occurred.

