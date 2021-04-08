Colorado not alone in J&J vaccine adverse reactions

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, the vaccination site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park run by Centura Health was shut down after 11 people experienced adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The state sequestered the batch of J&J doses for investigation.

Two people were taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Centura Health but were not admitted.

More than 1,700 people had received vaccines before shots were halted, putting the percentage of people who had adverse reactions on-site at about .62%, Centura Health said.

The location was closed an hour and a half earlier than scheduled leaving 640 people who had been waiting for hours without a shot.

“We carefully review reports of adverse events in individuals receiving our medicines and vaccines,” a Johnson & Johnson statement said. “We are collecting the necessary information, including from the local vaccination center, to assess these reports.”

Colorado was not the only state to have patients experience negative reactions to the J&J vaccine.

A vaccination site closed Thursday in North Carolina after four people were hospitalized following adverse reactions to the same vaccine.

Of the 2,300 doses administered at PNC Arena, 18 people in total were checked out after experiencing reactions from the shot. Fourteen were minor and treated on site.

“Currently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are analyzing the vaccine lot and expect to issue guidance within the next two hours,” the local county said.

The county said less than two hours worth of appointments were left when the clinic was closed. Those with appointments were offered the Pfizer vaccine or the ability to reschedule once they completed an evaluation.

University of North Carolina also paused the administering of the J&J vaccine after a few people complained of feeling faint and light-headed Thursday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said there is no reason for concern and that the Food and Drug Administration did not find any similar instances from the batch that was administered at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday.