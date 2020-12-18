Colorado to receive thousands fewer COVID-19 vaccines than expected on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado may see thousands fewer COVID-19 vaccines on Friday than originally anticipated.

According to Conor Cahill, a spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis’ Office, the state was planning to receive 56,550 Pfizer doses on Friday. However, Cahill says the state’s allotment is now 39,780 doses — a difference of 16,770.

The change was made by leaders of the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed (OWS), Cahill said.

“Currently, the CDC notifies the state on a week by week basis what we can expect for the upcoming week. OWS is changing their approach so that we get the same allocation each week. If additional doses become available, OWS will distribute those additional doses periodically,” Cahill said via email.

The shortfall’s severity might be lessened because the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that some Pfizer vials may contain extra doses.

According to the Associated Press, Colorado is not the only state receiving fewer Pfizer vaccines; several others had shipments cut.

Cahill said allocations of the Moderna vaccine — which has not yet been authorized by the FDA — remain the same.