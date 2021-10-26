Colorado making plans to receive Pfizer pediatric vaccine if approved

FILE – This Feb. 5, 2021, file photo shows the Pfizer logo displayed at the company’s headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Denver (KDVR) — An FDA advisory panel voted to recommend approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday. Federal officials could give full approval in the coming week.

There are nearly 500,000 kids ages 5 to 11 in the state. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Colorado will receive 171,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine in the initial rollout.

The CDC estimates the first shipments could arrive in Colorado by Nov. 1 or 2. The shots can not be administered until emergency use authorization is granted.

Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House vaccinations coordinator, is already working with local providers.

“We have been working with states, and doctor’s offices, and pharmacies on their request of the vaccine. We have plenty of supply to be able to meet the demand,” Dr. Choucair said.

The goal is to make access easy, convenient and to boost confidence in the vaccines with a public education campaign.

Dr. Ozzie Grenardo, with Centura Health, is a chair of the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce. He wants to make sure the vaccine is rolled out equitably to communities of color, where vaccination rates have lagged behind those of their peers.

“We need to make sure that they are kept at the forefront of this,” Dr. Grenardo said.