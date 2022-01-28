Colorado lifts vaccine mandate for large metro-area events

FILE – In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. Los Angeles leaders are poised to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates, a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym […]

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 vaccination proof is no longer required at some large events in the Denver metro area.

Colorado updated its public health order on Friday, removing the section requiring proof of vaccination for unseated, public events with 500 or more people in certain metro-area counties, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The impacted counties include Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, Jefferson and both the cities and counties of Denver and Broomfield. The order as it stands now is in effect through March 1.