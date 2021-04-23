Colorado health officials follow CDC recommendation, lift pause on J&J vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told health providers Friday that they could begin administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine immediately.

That announcement came shortly after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel and the Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause that’s been in effect for a week and a half be lifted.

The pause was put into place when 15 women – out of nearly eight million people who’ve received the vaccine – developed a rare, but serious, blood clot. Three of the woman have died.

“We are happy to have this highly effective, one-dose vaccine back as an option for Coloradans,” said Dr. Eric France, CDPHE chief medical officer, in a news release. “We appreciate the caution the CDC and FDA took to evaluate the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are ready to ramp back up distribution as quickly as possible.”

Currently, Colorado has about 73,000 of the one-dose vaccines spread across 129 locations.

Two of the state’s larger vaccine providers, Denver Health and Centura Health, will wait at least a few more days before offering the J&J vaccine again.

“It’s incredibly important that we’re transparent with the patients who will be receiving the vaccinations and we let them know the data that we’ve seen with this vaccine,” said Denver Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Connie Price.

Johnson & Johnson will now include a warning with the vaccine. It’s geared toward women who are 18 to 49 years old and states that a “causal relationship” between the vaccine and blood clots is “plausible.”