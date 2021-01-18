Colorado launches new COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Denver (KDVR) — You will soon be seeing the commercials.

On Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) launched a new COVID-19 vaccine informational campaign.

It’s called “Get the COVID-19 Vaccine Facts,” and the goal is to let residents of all communities know the vaccine is safe and effective.

“We actually have a million-dollar campaign, and it uses all types of media. It uses social media and influencers from all different communities,” said Dr. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of CDPHE.

The campaign includes videos in English and Spanish. Each one encourages residents to get the facts, so that they feel confident about the vaccine when it is their turn to get it.

CDPHE has conducted extensive research to find out what different communities think about getting the vaccine.

“We did find out that there are some differences, that there is some vaccine hesitancy in our black and Latino communities, that it’s more prevalent among women, and that people really just want to know that the vaccine is safe and effective,” Dr. Hunsaker Ryan said.

A critical part of the campaign will be the use of community influencers from different backgrounds talking about the safety and the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“We want people to feel comfortable,” Dr. Hunsaker Ryan said.

The goal of CDPHE is to vaccinate 70% of Coloradans who are eligible to receive the vaccine by September.

“Get the COVID-19 Facts” campaign will run statewide through March 31.

Click here to view the English Video Ad.

Click here to view the Spanish Video Ad.