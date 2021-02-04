Colorado independent living facilities fending for vaccines

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Christine Teal has always had a passion for helping the elderly. When she was in high school, she volunteered at a nursing home, and has served as the executive director of Carmel Oaks independent living facility in Lakewood for 18 years.

She now faces her greatest test yet: getting vaccines for her residents with little help from the state or federal government.

“It’s just been a real challenge, to say the least,” Teal said. “When we heard the vaccines were coming out, I started contacting places and just couldn’t find anybody who would come out to an independent living facility.”

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are covered by the Federal Pharmacy Partnership, which contracts CVS or Walgreens to go to each facility and vaccinate employees and residents, but independent living facilities are not.

“It’s just been frustrating,” Teal said. “I don’t know why independent livings weren’t in the mix, because it’s congregate living.”

While the folks at Carmel Oaks don’t need the meals per day, medical care or assistance that a nursing home provides, the population is still vulnerable, and is having trouble finding vaccines.

“Our residents here, the majority of them, are in their 80s and 90s, and a lot of them can’t get out on their own, and a lot of them have trouble navigating even getting online to sign up,” Teal said.

Teal and her team just decided to roll up their sleeves and spend hours finding appointments themselves, even driving residents across town to get the shot.

“Just taking people one by one if we have to,” Teal said.

A spokesperson for Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment sent the following statement to the Problem Solvers:

“The staff & residents of independent living residences may be eligible for vaccination in Phase 1B.1 if they fit the age criteria. As these facilities have reached out, we have tried to pair them with a local provider to offer vaccination. The state has worked with these residences to host pop-up vaccine clinics. The state has worked to prioritize older Coloradans and the staff working with this high risk population. Additionally, we are coordinating with transportation providers to assist Coloradans with mobility barriers or without personal vehicles.”