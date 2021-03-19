Colorado hospitals work to keep up with latest vaccine phase

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado hospitals are working to keep up with the increased demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, as 2.5 million more Coloradans became eligible under group 1B.4 Friday.

Connie Savor Price, Chief Medical Officer at Denver Health, says about 100,000 of those who are newly eligible are in the Denver Health system.

“It’s really difficult, when we haven’t had a reliable supply of vaccine, to have enough slots opened up to accommodate suddenly 100,000 people who may be interested in the vaccine,” said Price.

Price says Denver Health is prioritizing 1B.4 appointments based on age and other health risks. She says the initial appointments filled up quickly and they still have patients in previous eligibility groups who have yet to receive their vaccine.

“As people call and if they’re in this category, as soon as we have slots available we will get them in. I know we will soon. The supply chain will open up it’s just a matter of when,” said Price.

Heath groups and hospitals across the state are feeling the effects of the increased demand. A spokesperson with Centura Health said their call centers had about 1,200 calls by late Friday morning from people asking about how to get vaccinated.

Those in previous phase groups will be prioritized over those who are recently eligible.