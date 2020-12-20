Colorado hospitals immunize thousands on frontline, share post-vaccine feelings

DENVER (KDVR) — Tens of thousands of healthcare workers in Colorado are now officially finished with their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

FOX31 is checking with our major hospitals to find out how far along they are in phase one and what side effects, if any, have been reported.

As of Saturday evening, Centura Health Care sites administered more than 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

HealthONE hospitals are at approximately 3,600 doses and UCHealth hospitals are nearing 10,000 doses.

“I got it around 6:45 p.m. last night, it was quite easy,” Dr. Saketh Guntupalli said.

Guntupalli, Chief of Gynecologic Oncology at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, captured his moment on camera.

“This was very personal for me on many fronts,” Guntupalli said. “I operate on woman that have cancer, I give chemotherapy to woman who have cancer. They are the highest risk population and I’m in a high risk setting.”

On a personal level, both of Guntupalli’s parents served as part of Moderna’s clinical trials.

“My mom is actually 71 years old and a pulmonary and critical care doctor in Houston,” Guntupalli said. “I think we’ve been in clinical trials, we’ve been on the front line, now we’re getting the vaccine so it hits close to home.”

Coming home after receiving the vaccine, the doctor is paying close attention to how he feels.

“Right now, I am actually feeling pretty good,” he said. “I was a little fatigued last night and my arm is sore, they did it in my upper left arm, but that’s good because that makes me realize the vaccine is starting to work and I’m starting that immune response that we want.”

FOX31 asked each hospital group in the area for any reported reactions. So far, we have only heard about sore arms or slight fatigue similar to side effects felt after receiving a flu shot.

After receiving a dose at UCHealth, vaccine recipients spend 15 minutes in an observation period so nurses can watch for possible allergic reactions.

“I have a couple of friends who got it earlier in the week and all those symptoms are gone for them,” Guntupalli said.