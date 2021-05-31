Colorado health officials: Unvaccinated kids 12+ need to wear masks where required; Indoor gathering restrictions lifted

A girl goes to school with protective face mask on. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Throughout the month of June, Colorado health officials will enforce face coverings for kids 12 and older who haven’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine in places where masks are still required.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released updated public health orders on Monday. CDPHE also is removing restrictions for large indoor gatherings.

CDPHE says the age requirement for masks reflects the state’s vaccine-eligible population.

Revised face-covering requirements will only apply to unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals in settings such as schools, camps, Colorado Department of Motor Vehicle offices, prisons, jails and other settings, according to CDPHE. Patients, staff and visitors in health care settings are included in these requirements.

CDPHE said the new changes are effective Tuesday, June 1, and will expire at 12:01 a.m. on July 1, 2021.