Colorado health officials hope new campaign answers questions about COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado moves closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more people, including the general public, in the spring and summer, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) hopes a new campaign will provide answers to pressing questions about getting the vaccine.

As part of the new campaign, called “Get the COVID-19 Vaccine Facts,” the CDPHE is releasing English- and Spanish-language ads that feature Colorado medical professionals and health advocates who talk about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

According to the CDPHE, the campaign will build awareness of where to access trusted sources of information on the vaccine, with an additional focus on Colorado’s communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic, including those aged 70 and over, and Black, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian and Asian Pacific Islander Coloradans.

The CDPHE said a critical part of the campaign will be the involvement of community influencers, including medical professionals and community leaders, throughout the state from diverse backgrounds of many races, nationalities, ages, genders, abilities, and more. In conjunction with more traditional media efforts, influencers will ensure the broad reach of the campaign.

Get the COVID-19 Facts campaign will run statewide through March 31.