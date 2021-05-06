Colorado experiencing decline in COVID vaccine appointments

DENVER (KDVR) — According to COVID data from the Colorado COVID website, the state is seeing a steady decline in the amount of vaccines being administered to residents.

“There is a steady downward trend of daily doses administered,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist said.

Data shows the state saw its largest spike in administered vaccines was during the end of March throughout April. The decline started during the end of April and start of May.

“I felt like the universe stepped in. We had nobody submit an intake form,” Sara Walsh, the organizer of the group Vaccine Helpers said.

The Vaccine Helpers group has been working since February to help book appointments for seniors in the community who had trouble booking their vaccine appointment. The group, run by volunteers, helped direct nearly 6,000 people and booked 3,403 vaccine appointments.

“Colorado has done a really good job the leadership has done a good job. If you want a vaccine you can just walk In and get it now,” Walsh said.

Dr. Fernando Holguin, a pulmonologist and critical care specialist at UCHealth, said right now only half of Colorado residents have been either vaccinated with one dose or both doses of a COVID vaccine.

“We are starting to see for the first time there are more slots available then people demanding the vaccine,” Holguin said.

He said the state has already seen the surge for people who wanted the vaccine and now it’s the group of people who have been sitting on the fence debating if they will or won’t get vaccinated.

“You can experience moderate complications from the vaccine but it doesn’t even come close to being sick with COVID,” Holguin said.

Holguin said some of the main reasons people are hesitant to get vaccinated is because of the side-effects and unknown long-term complications. But he said people should be more concerned with getting COVID.

“With 30% of the country being hesitant it may be the case we will be dealing with COVID for the foreseeable future,” Holguin said.