Colorado exceeds 3 million vaccinations

Air Force Veteran Tracy Latourrette gets her first COVID-19 vaccine March 28, 2021, during a mass vaccination clinic in Aurora. (Official Photo/VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System)

DENVER (KDVR) – More than 3 million Coloradans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 2.5 million are fully immunized.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis confirmed Saturday the 3 million vaccinated is more than 60.7% of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve successfully protected more than half our state from this deadly virus and I’m proud of the work so many Coloradans have put into reaching this milestone,” said Polis in a statement. “We’ve all hoped for the day when we can take off our mask, hug friends and family, and enjoy the sunshine — this vaccine makes it possible. Each person who gets vaccinated makes our community safer.”

Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine. Click here to find a provider.