Colorado doctor who oversaw local Pfizer trials encouraged by data for kids 5-11

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Pfizer on Monday released data from its clinical trials that suggest the COVID vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11.

The company plans to submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration and request emergency use authorization for this age group.

Children’s Hospital Colorado was the largest enrollment site for this trial. The hospital enrolled 252 kids. Two-thirds of them received the vaccine and one-third received a placebo. The dose was one-third of an adult dose.

Dr. Lalit Bajaj oversaw the trial at the hospital and is encouraged by the data just released.

“It’s exciting. It’s really exciting that they released some preliminary data that says our neutralizing antibody responses were fantastic, and right in line with what they saw in the 16- to 25-year-olds, and they see no safety signals to worry about. Side effect profiles look very similar to that 16 to 25 age group,” Bajaj said.

He believes it’s possible that the Pfizer vaccine could be available to kids ages 5 to 11 by the end of October.

“I would encourage parents to get their kids immunized. I think it’s great for them, and it’s great for the community,” he said.