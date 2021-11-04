Colorado COVID-19 vaccine trial includes infants as young as 6-months

DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is putting on a trial of the COVID-19 vaccine that includes infants as young as six-months old.

According to UCHealth, the clinical trial that started in late October includes the Moderna and Novavax vaccines.

Dr. Myron Levin, who is overseeing the clinical trials, is hopeful the vaccine could be available for all children six months and older by the end of 2021 or in early 2022.

“It is amazing. We continue to see the rapid success of vaccines for all ages. These vaccines are safe, effective and critical to keeping children healthy, while also helping end the pandemic,” said Levin, a professor of pediatrics and medicine, and an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “Ultimately, every age group from six months on up will be covered by a vaccine,” Levin said.