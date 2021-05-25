Colorado Comeback Cash: How getting vaccinated can land you $1 million

DENVER (KDVR) — Call it a sweepstakes, call it an incentive, call it whatever you want, but at the end of the day getting vaccinated in Colorado will give you a chance to win $1 million.

Gov. Polis announced a new program called Colorado Comeback Cash on Tuesday, which will feature five $1 million prizes given out starting on Friday June 4 when the first winner announced, anyone getting the vaccine before June 1 will be eligible in the first drawing.

Subsequent drawings will be held on June 11, 18, 25 and July 7.

This sweepstakes is for Coloradans age 18 and up, there will also be a portion of this tied to scholarships for younger Coloradans.

Polis said 57% of Coloradans are partially vaccinated including 51% of whom are fully vaccinated.

If every Coloradan were to get vaccinated and enter — which is not possible, because children under 12 are not eligible — the odds of winning one of the $1 million prizes in this lottery are about 250 times better than winning the Powerball jackpot.

FOX31 first reported on this plan last week. At the time sources said Colorado’s COVID lottery would include one $1 million prize and several $1,000 prizes.

Who is eligible to win?

You are eligible to win if you:

are a living resident of the State of Colorado. are at least 18 years of age. are not an administrator of the Colorado Immunization Information System, a Colorado Lottery employee conducting the drawing, an auditor certifying the drawing, the Governor of the State of Colorado, the Lt. Governor of the State of Colorado or the Senior Director of the Colorado Lottery. received at least your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccines and your information is contained in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS). have not already won. have signed and submitted all required documentation and releases as part of the claims process by the required deadlines.